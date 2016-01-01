Popsters - social media content analytics tool

Check popularity of different posts
Analyze what type of posts attract the audience. Sort posts by popularity, text length, engagement, date or any other attribute.
Monitor performance indicators
Look at the total data and an average efficiency of posts published at the different time with different hashtags or attachments. Check statistics of page activity and dynamics.
Compare everything you want
Analyze pages of different companies from different social media, load data about hashtags or start batch load to see all the data at once
Generate quick reports
Export data from Popsters to any file you want: XLSX, PDF, PNG, JPG, CSV or PPTX with possibility to edit data and styles
Make your work more efficient
Use Popsters to improve your experience and to make really cool posts and ads.
Pricing
Low prices for fast and convenient tool that helps to thousands users save time and make their job easierSee all plans
7 days for test
10 analyzes in trial
15 posts in favorites
FREE
$9.99
For 1 social media
Unlimited count of analyzes and posts in Favorites
Creating reports
10 social media for analyzing in one place
Don't need to have a big count of different tools and windows for work. Log In using interested social media and analyze it all at one window in the same feed, graphs and charts